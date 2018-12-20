

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a child has died after a crash in the west end.

Officers attended the intersection of Campbell Avenue at College Avenue for a collision on Saturday at about 11:15 a.m.

Officers arrived and determined that the crash involved two minivans.

Two adults were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A young child who had been a passenger in one of the involved vehicles was also transported to hospital.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Accident Reconstruction Unit attended the scene.

Police say the child passed away.

Investigators do not believe that the death was in relation to the collision and do not believe that there was any criminal aspect to the death.

The collision remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.