Child cancer survivor has 'best day ever' at Blue Jays game thanks to London, Ont. realtor

Kevin Kingma (left) poses with Joel Moscato, 10, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ont. Kingma invited Moscato, a child cancer survivor to sit in the front row for a Blue Jays game. (Source: Kevin Kingma) Kevin Kingma (left) poses with Joel Moscato, 10, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ont. Kingma invited Moscato, a child cancer survivor to sit in the front row for a Blue Jays game. (Source: Kevin Kingma)

