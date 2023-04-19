Chief honours Windsor officers with recognition coins

Windsor police Chief Jason Bellaire handed out recognition coins to several local officers for their contributions to the service and the community.

Chief’s Recognition Coins

Bellaire presented Chief’s Recognition Coins to Const. JP Karam and former Const. Andre Marentette on Tuesday.

Police say these two officers created an insightful video centered on how a traumatic incident can take a toll on officers and other members of a police service.

“The goal of their presentation is to make members aware of the services available through channels such as Peer Support and Re-Integration, as well as therapy programs,” say police in a social media post.

Chief Bellaire proudly presented Chief’s Recognition Coins to Cst. JP Karam & former Cst. Andre Marentette.



These two officers created an insightful video centered on how a traumatic incident can take a toll on officers & other members of a police service.



Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/Fhcw4W4B76 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 19, 2023

Since then, they have presented their video to every returning recruit class - approximately 16 sessions – as well as to several OPP auxiliary and 911 communicator classes, and staff at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Karam and Marentette were recognized for their incredible dedication and commitment to the service and to the entire law enforcement community.

Honour in Service Recognition Coins

Const. Ronald Bercovici received an Honour in Service Recognition Coin. Police say he was vital in advancing the Missing Persons Program and the creation of a Missing Persons Investigations Risk Coordinator position.

This morning to Board was happy to attend the presentation of Chief's Coins to Andre Marentette and JP Karam and the Honour in Service Coins to PC Ron Bercovici and PC Charles Sasso. Congratulations to all recipients on behalf of the Board. pic.twitter.com/MQGHRMuPTe — Windsor Police Services Board (@WPSBoard) April 18, 2023

“Bercovici has helped many families with finding their loved ones and providing others with support and closure. His passion, commitment and hard work are truly commendable and it is our honour to recognize him,” say police.

Const. Charles Sasso also received an Honour in Service Recognition Coin.