Chicago stunt driver busted going 170km/hr on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
A 31-year-old Chicago driver has been charged after getting pulled over on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Officers with Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) say the driver was going 170 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/hr zone.
The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
BREAKING | Influential rocker David Crosby dead at 81: report
David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
Canada to repatriate 6 women, 13 children detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Does the polar vortex mean climate change isn't a problem?
During extreme cold weather, it can be hard to appreciate that climate change is real and that the planet is warming. However, meteorologists explain why the wintry effects of phenomena like the Arctic polar vortex are not signs that climate change has slowed down.
Four-day work week gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada: poll
A four-day work week may be gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada as workplaces continue to fine tune post-pandemic schedules and working conditions, new research suggests.
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada said this week. As shoppers grapple with spiralling food costs, some are turning for the first time to tips and tricks long used by older Canadians.
DEVELOPING | House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital
Police tape surrounds a Kitchener townhouse after an overnight explosion that sent four people to hospital and displaced several others.
Kitchener senior warns others how deceptive scammers who target the elderly can be
A Kitchener senior is warning others not to fall for a scam that primarily targets the elderly and has seen in excess of $600,000 lost locally, according to Waterloo regional police.
Wellington County resident loses $500,000 in cryptocurrency scam: OPP
A Wellington County resident has lost around $500,000 in a cryptocurrency scam, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Residents finding shelter as retirement home blazed deemed accidental
A fire that forced 120 seniors out of their burning Sarnia retirement home has been deemed accidental. The determination comes after a multi-day investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office (OFM) and Sarnia fire inspectors.
'That suspension process is rolling out': MLHU warns of consequences for not having updated school vaccination records
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is stepping up enforcement of provincial mandatory vaccination rules for elementary and secondary school students. MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said that would include dedicating health unit staff to enforcement of the policy.
Drugs, handgun seized by London police during search
Two Londoners are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday yielded more than $23,000 in drugs, police said.
Police investigate death of female whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
Huronia Guest Home residents find temporary relief from terrible living conditions
It's moving day for the residents of the infested Huronia Guest Home in Stayner after the community pulled together to temporarily relocate them to safer and healthier living arrangements.
Opioid epidemic leads to string of violent pharmacy heists
The worsening opioid crisis is blamed for increased violent robberies at pharmacies, with a stretch of Davis Drive in Newmarket being targeted.
BREAKING | Two 'armed and dangerous' suspects may be in North Bay, police say
North Bay police say two 'armed and dangerous' suspects wanted by police in central Ontario may be in the city.
NCC says talks on schedule for NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, despite sale of Senators
The head of the National Capital Commission says he's optimistic it will finalize a long-term lease with the Ottawa Senators for an arena at LeBreton Flats this fall, even with the franchise up for sale.
Ottawa's Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to get an Indigenous name
An Ottawa thoroughfare currently named after Canada's first prime minister is expected to receive a new Indigenous name later this year.
Ottawa taxi driver says Uber's arrival destroyed his retirement plan
An Ottawa taxi driver says he lost a fortune and had his retirement dreams dashed after Uber and Lyft rolled into the capital.
BREAKING | 'He has a gun': Video captures dramatic moment inside Toronto school thrown into lockdown
The jarring moments leading up to a Toronto school being thrown into lockdown after a reported gun call have been captured on video.
Former Lt.-Gov. David Onley set to be remembered Monday at state funeral
Former Ontario Lt.-Gov. David Onley is set to be remembered at a state funeral next week.
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
Sandro Grande apologizes for violent 2012 comments about former Quebec premier
Sandro Grande said he wrote a letter to former Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois apologizing for violent comments he made in 2012 following an assassination attempt on the politician's life.
Quebec man charged with kidnapping U.S. couple in 2020 to testify at his own trial
A Quebec man charged in the case of a couple from Upstate New York who were kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in September 2020 will testify in his own defence.
Snowfall warning in effect for all of Nova Scotia
Many Nova Scotians will see their first significant snowfall Friday, with snowfall warnings in effect across the province.
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors released an open letter to Nova Scotia's premier Thursday expressing worry that changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
Nova Scotia Court of Appeal grants new trial in connection to driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forest
The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has granted a new trial in connection to the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forest in 2019.
BREAKING | Sunwing cancels Winnipeg flights to second Mexican destination
Starting in February, travellers won't be able to fly with Sunwing between Winnipeg and two Mexican destinations, the company confirmed.
Downtown stolen vehicle chase, indecent acts, shootings keep Winnipeg police busy
A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested after an unattended, running vehicle was stolen from a northeast Winnipeg parking lot this week.
-
Eau Claire Market to be demolished for Calgary's Green Line transit project
The City of Calgary says it has reached an agreement in principle for a key part of the city's Green Line transit project that has put a definitive end date on the Eau Claire Market shopping centre.
Charges laid in Beltline shooting, attempted kidnapping
Calgary police say three people are facing charges after an attempted kidnapping earlier this month that saw shots fired in the Beltline.
Calgary man, Saskatchewan woman charged in relation to Cross Iron Mills incident
A Calgary man and Saskatchewan woman face multiple charges after police responded to reports of someone stealing gasoline from a vehicle parked outside Cross Iron Mills shopping mall.
Sub-zero streak ends (finally)
Temperatures in Edmonton are above zero Thursday afternoon for the first time since Nov. 27. That means the city went 52 days without getting above zero and that streak ties 1978 for the third-longest on record.
'Confidence and swagger back': Jack Campbell to start 5th straight game for Oilers
A little more than 10 weeks after calling his in-game performances "pathetic," goaltender Jack Campbell says he's finally confident between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers.
Police trying to identify man who jumped into North Saskatchewan River
Edmonton police released a composite sketch of a man along with a photo of his shoes Thursday in an effort to identify him.
COVID-19 cases in B.C. hospitals decline to lowest level in almost 11 months
The number of patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 has reached its lowest level in nearly 11 months, according to data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Stolen mail, blank identification cards seized after forgery lab found in Richmond home: RCMP
Mounties seized stolen mail and thousands of blank identification cards after discovering an alleged forgery lab inside a Richmond home last month.
Serious crash closes part of Highway 10 in Delta during morning commute, 2 injured
A two-vehicle collision in Delta closed a portion of Highway 10 for an hour during Thursday morning’s commute and sent two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.