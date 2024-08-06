WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chicago coming to Caesars Windsor

    Source: Chicago the Band/X.
    The Grammy award-winning band, Chicago, is coming to Windsor in November.

    The band will take The Colosseum stage on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

    It is described as “one of the most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era”.

    It is also the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums for six consecutive decades.

    If you want to hear classics like “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “You’re the Inspiration”, tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. They are available through Caesars' website or Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, the box office is open Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. or on show days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

