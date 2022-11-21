Chicago announces return to Caesars Windsor stage

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has just been announced to return to Caesars Windsor.

Chicago will take the Colosseum stage on Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m.

The band’s hits include “You’re the Inspiration,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry.”

Chicago became the highest-charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time and is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

In 2022, the band released their latest record Born for this Moment.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.