Check your lottery tickets: $100,000 winner in Essex County about to expire

If you play the lottery, you might want to check your old tickets.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says a winning ticket sold in Kingsville is about to expire.

The $100,000 encore prize was from the Saturday, April 1, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw.

OLG says the winning selection was 1164893.

Lotto players only have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.