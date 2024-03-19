WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Check your lottery tickets: $100,000 winner in Essex County about to expire

    If you play the lottery, you might want to check your old tickets.

    The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says a winning ticket sold in Kingsville is about to expire.

    The $100,000 encore prize was from the Saturday, April 1, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw.

    OLG says the winning selection was 1164893.

    Lotto players only have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

