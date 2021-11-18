Chatham youth charged for allegedly making threats on Snapchat
Snapchat icon on a smartphone. (AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE)
Windsor, Ont. -
A 15-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly writing a threatening message on an instant messaging app.
Chatham-Kent police say they were notified Wednesday night of a threatening message on Snapchat referencing John McGregor Secondary School.
Through investigation, officers say the youth responsible was identified.
The Chatham youth was arrested and charged with uttering threats. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.