WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham youth charged after fight at school

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Share

    A 16-year-old Chatham girl has been charged after a fight last month.

    Police started investigating after a physical altercation between two students at Chatham-Kent Secondary School on March 19.

    Just before 12 p.m. on Monday, a 16-ear-old youth went to police headquarters and turned herself into police.

    She was charged with assault and released with conditions and a future court date.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    13 times Trump's abortion position shifted over the last 25 years

    Throughout his lengthy career in the public eye and politics going back 25 years, former U.S. president Donald Trump has found himself on every side of the contentious debate, at times shifting stances seemingly to match the politics of the voters he is trying win over.

    This hidden Eden in Mexico won't stay undiscovered forever

    The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News