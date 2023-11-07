Chatham youth arrested following fire in school bathroom

A Chatham youth has been arrested following an arson investigation last month.

On Oct. 30, emergency crews responded to Chatham-Kent Secondary School on McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham for an activated fire alarm.

Chatham fire crews found a fire had been ignited in the men's bathroom on the second floor, which prompted an arson investigation.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a 14-year-old Chatham youth was arrested and charged with arson, disregard for human life and arson and damage to property.

He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.