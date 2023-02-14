Chatham woman wanted on outstanding warrant arrested for theft
A Chatham, Ont. woman who was wanted by police on an outstanding warrant was arrested for theft after she allegedly frequented a local store where she’s known for past theft incidents and stole several items, according to police.
According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 10:59 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a business on Grand Avenue West for a theft investigation.
Police learned a woman had entered the store and removed several items from the racks. The woman was known to store employees due to prior theft incidents. When asked to leave the store, police said the woman started yelling and left the store with the merchandise without paying.
Police searched the area and later located the woman.
A 50-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with theft, possession of stolen products and failing to comply with a release order. The woman was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.
She was released with a future court date of March 6.
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
The gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University was a 43-year-old with a previous gun violation who fatally shot himself after an hourslong manhunt that ended in a confrontation with police miles from campus, officials said Tuesday.
MPs summon big grocery store CEOs to testify in Ottawa over food inflation
Members of Parliament have summoned the heads of Canada's largest grocery store chains to answer for rising grocery prices.
Liberal MP Greg Fergus breached Conflict of Interest Act with letter, watchdog rules
The federal ethics commissioner says Liberal MP Greg Fergus breached the Conflict of Interest Act by writing a letter to Canada's broadcast regulator to support a television channel's application for mandatory carriage.
WATCH LIVE | 'She was an icon': Trudeau, Ford remember Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion during state funeral
Hazel McCallion, Mississauga, Ont.'s longest-serving mayor, will be remembered at a state funeral in the city west of Toronto on Tuesday.
Canadian man sentenced for role in reptile smuggling from U.S. to Asia
A Canadian man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison as well as two years of supervised release for his role in a reptile smuggling operation, according to the United States Department of Justice.
Parents of missing N.S. toddler Dylan Ehler take Truro police to review board
The parents of a three-year-old Truro boy who went missing in May 2020 were in front of a police review board Monday demanding answers about his case.
Victim transported to hospital after shooting reported in Brantford
Brantford police say a male victim has been transported to hospital.
Kitchener residents displaced, dog dies following house fire
Three people are displaced and one dog has died following a fire at a Kitchener home on Monday.
Harriston, Ont. pup goes nationwide in Super Bowl commercial
For some, watching the Super Bowl is all about the commercials, and one Harriston, Ont. family now have a lot of bragging rights after their pooch appeared in a commercial aired by Canadian broadcasters during the big game.
Two deceased after 'serious' crash in Southwest Middlesex
OPP are asking the public to avoid the area following a fatal two-vehicle collision in Southwest Middlesex on Tuesday morning.
-
Two London men charged after violent home invasion-style robbery
One man is in custody and another remains outstanding following a violent home invasion and robbery that occurred over the weekend.
-
Crown seeks 4.5 years for former runaway teacher convicted of child pornography
Former London, Ont. high school Dustin Epp, 48, appeared briefly in court on Tuesday for what was supposed to be his sentencing hearing. However, Epp who represents himself and is in custody at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, was given more time to review disclosure from the Crown.
Barrie man facing charges for driving while suspended, drug impaired
According to police, an officer pulled over a pickup truck late Sunday morning on Dunlop Street and discovered the driver should have had an ignition interlock device, which police say was not in the vehicle.
-
Image of truck believed to be involved in Midland hit-and-run released
Officers are looking for the driver of a full-sized blue pickup truck travelling north on King Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday.
Snowmobiler runs into parked car and leaves the scene
Between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday, a snowmobiler struck a parked car in a driveway near Webster Boulevard and Innisfil Beach Road.
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
-
Sudbury OPP charge Onaping man with child pornography
A 72-year-old man from the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury has been charged in connection with a child pornography and luring investigation, police say.
City restricting downtown parking over possible 'convoy activity' on Emergencies Act anniversary
The city of Ottawa says parking will be restricted downtown Tuesday because of possible "convoy activity" on the anniversary of the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act.
-
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
-
Families forced out of homes near site of Ottawa blast
The massive explosion that took out homes under construction in an east Ottawa neighbourhood damaged homes nearby, forcing families to escape early Monday morning with nothing but they clothes they were wearing.
Three people dead after fiery crash on Highway 427 in Toronto
A third person has died following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 427 in Etobicoke.
-
SIU investigating Toronto police office after firing less-lethal shotgun at 15-year-old with a knife in downtown Toronto
The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Toronto police officer fired a less-lethal shotgun at a 15-year-old boy allegedly armed with a knife in downtown Toronto early this morning.
CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes. The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.
-
Video captures minivan driving down Montreal bike path
A minivan driving down an entire block in a Montreal bike path was captured on video and is drawing attention from those concerned about road safety, particularly in the winter. Gabriel Morissette pulled out his phone and started recording when he saw a black Honda minivan driving in the bike lane on Lajeunesse Street between Gounod and Villeray streets.
-
Ottawa moves to acquire land for Lac-Megantic rail bypass, 10 years after disaster
The federal government is moving to acquire land so that it can build a rail bypass in Lac-Megantic, Que., nearly 10 years after a downtown freight train derailment killed 47 people.
Many N.S. schools closed, cleanup underway after heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning, resulting in a snow day for many students.
-
N.S. woman who murdered daughter granted more temporary passes from prison
A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her daughter in 2008 will be getting more temporary passes to leave prison.
-
Child attacked by three dogs in Thompson, owner charged: RCMP
A 31-year-old man in Thompson, Man., has been charged after a nine-year-old girl was attacked by three dogs, suffering ‘significant injuries.’
-
Love lost: Undelivered letters give glimpse into long-distance relationships of the fur trade
A collection of letters at the Archives of Manitoba shows the thousands of miles sweet nothings had to travel, and the many ways love could be delayed or lost altogether.
Break-and-enter suspect shot dead by Calgary police in Franklin Industrial Park
One person is dead after being shot by Calgary police at a three-storey building near Memorial Drive in southeast Calgary.
-
Auburn Bay garage destroyed by fire; crews prevent significant damage to home
A Tuesday morning garage fire in a southeast neighbourhood was fuelled by combustible gas, but firefighters ensured the blaze didn't destroy the home on the property.
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 "suspicious" death of a five-week-old baby. An autopsy was conducted on Feb. 9, but the cause and manner of death are "pending further results," Edmonton Police Service said on Tuesday.
-
Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system
Prospective campers excited for Canada’s provincial and national parks to open up for spring and summer bookings are going to be faced with a slightly different process this year as Parks Canada revamps its booking system and hopefully solves problems that have plagued the agency in the past.
-
Controversy erupts after Edmonton workers stop handing out syringes, pipes near transit
In an attempt to reduce open drug use in public places, city harm-reduction contractors are no longer giving syringes and pipes to people in pedways or near transit centres – a change attracting mixed reaction.
Vancouver Park Board moves ahead with removing temporary bike lanes in Stanley Park
The controversial temporary bike lanes in Vancouver's Stanley Park will be removed following a vote by the city’s park board Monday night.
-
TC Energy increases dividend, reports Q4 loss due to rising costs of Coastal GasLink
TC Energy Corp. raised its dividend as it reported a nearly $1.45-billion loss in its fourth quarter due to rising cost of its Coastal GasLink project.
-
B.C. park site of Chinese-style matchmaking, as parents seek wedded bliss for kids
In a corner of a Metro Vancouver park, the hunt for marital bliss is on. Groups of middle-aged and elderly Chinese speakers pass around their smartphones or photos from wallets, smiling and nodding their greetings before getting down to business.