Chatham woman facing fraud charges over stolen child support cheques

Windsor, Ont. -

A 33-year-old Chatham woman is facing fraud and mail theft charges after police say she stole several child support cheques.

In February of 2021, Chatham-Kent police officers began a fraud investigation after several child support cheques sent to a woman in Chatham, between June 2020 and August 2020, were stolen and cashed by unknown suspect(s).

Through investigation, police say they identified the man and woman responsible.

The Chatham woman was arrested and charged with theft of mail and fraud related offences on Monday. She was released pending a future court date of Feb. 22, 2022.

A warrant has been issued for the 36-year-old man, of no fixed address.