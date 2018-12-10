

CTV Windsor





A 56-year-old Chatham woman is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after getting pulled over.

On Sunday night, a Chatham-Kent police officer on general patrol initiated a traffic stop on Grant Street in Chatham. Police say the woman was driving with plates not authorized for the vehicle.

Through investigation, police learned that the woman was also driving with no license.

Police say the woman was arrested and upon being searched found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, two flick knives and quantity of cash.

Total street value of the drugs seized was approximately $5,380.

The 56-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, two counts of being in possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with her release conditions, driving with no license and using plates not authorized for the vehicle.

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.