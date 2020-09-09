WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 29-year-old Chatham woman is facing drug charges after police seized suspected cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop.

An officer on general patrol saw a vehicle with an obstructed license plate travelling on Lacroix Street in Chatham around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the officer initiated a traffic stop and the passenger fled on foot. Following a short foot chase, the man was taken into custody and arrested on an outstanding warrant for breach of probation.

Through investigation, police say they saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The driver, a 29-year-old Chatham woman, was arrested for failing to comply with her release conditions by being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Upon being searched incident to arrest, police say she was found with suspected cocaine, fentanyl and large amount of cash.

She has been charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, four counts of failing to comply with her release conditions and driving with an obstructed plate. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The 36-year-old Chatham man was additionally charged with breaching his curfew. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.