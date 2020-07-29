Advertisement
Chatham woman facing charges following fatal Wallaceburg collision
Two people have died in a crash on St. Clair Road near Wallaceburg, Ont. on Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Source: Chatham-Kent OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham woman is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges after a two-vehicle crash near Wallaceburg left two people dead.
The collision happened on March 8 around 4:35 p.m. on St. Clair Road between Border Road and Heritage Line.
Rose Hills, 87, and William Hills, 88, both of Sarnia were killed as a result of the crash.
At the time, the OPP said a third person was treated and released from the hospital.
Following an investigation, 39-year-old Sarah Suitor of Chatham has been charged with:
- Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death (two counts)
- Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death - Excessive Drug Concentration (two counts)
- Dangerous Operation Causing Death (two counts)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl
Police say the accused is set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham in August.