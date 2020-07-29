WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham woman is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges after a two-vehicle crash near Wallaceburg left two people dead.

The collision happened on March 8 around 4:35 p.m. on St. Clair Road between Border Road and Heritage Line.

Rose Hills, 87, and William Hills, 88, both of Sarnia were killed as a result of the crash.

At the time, the OPP said a third person was treated and released from the hospital.

Following an investigation, 39-year-old Sarah Suitor of Chatham has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death (two counts)

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death - Excessive Drug Concentration (two counts)

Dangerous Operation Causing Death (two counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Police say the accused is set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham in August.