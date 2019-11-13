LAKESHORE, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision in Lakeshore, near Tilbury.

The single motor vehicle collision happened on Tecumseh Road near Lighthouse Side Road in the Town of Lakeshore.

The driver, a 53-year-old Chatham woman, was pronounced dead on scene. Her name is being withheld until family is notified.

The OPP closed Tecumseh Road between Big Creek Road and County Road 37 while the Collision Investigations Unit assisted – but the road has since re-opened

Police ask if you witnessed this collision please contact the Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122.