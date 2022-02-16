Chatham woman charged with online banking fraud

A 46-year-old Chatham woman is facing fraud charges after online banking investigation.

Chatham-Kent Police began a fraud investigation on Jan. 29.

Police say an online banking profile was set-up and several transactions, including an application for a credit card were made without the account owner’s authorization.

Through investigation, police identified a man and woman responsible.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, the 46-year-old Chatham woman turned herself in at police headquarters. She was released with conditions and a future court date of March 29.

A warrant has been requested for the 47-year-old Chatham man.