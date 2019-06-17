

CTV Windsor





A 41-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with forcible confinement and criminal harassment.

On April 27, a woman reported to police that a woman known to her was harassing and threatening her and her kids.

Chatham-Kent police say through investigation, officers learned that the unwanted personal visits and phone calls had been occurring since October 2018.

Police say attempts were made to locate the woman, however when unsuccessful, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Late Sunday night, police found the woman and she was arrested.

The 41-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with criminal harassment, forcible confinement and six counts of uttering threats.

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.