WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 35-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with dangerous driving after police say she drove about 30 feet with her partner’s arm stuck in the window.

Chatham-Kent police say the woman was driving her partner home when a verbal argument began in the car. When stopped at an intersection, the incident escalated into a physical altercation.

Officers say the victim exited the passenger side door, grabbed her belongings and started walking away until she realized that her keys were still in the vehicle.

As she returned to the car and reached in to grab them, the woman allegedly rolled up the window on the victim’s arm and accelerated through the intersection. Police say the woman drove about 30 feet before the victim’s arm became dislodged from the window.

The victim fell to the roadway and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The 35-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm. She was released pending a future court date of Jan. 13, 2021.