Chatham woman charged with assaulting family member
Published Monday, March 30, 2020 12:10PM EDT
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 38-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with assaulting a family member at home.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a family dispute in the city shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Through investigation, officers say they learned that the woman assaulted a family member in the home.
Police say as the officers placed the woman under arrest, she became combative in an effort to resist arrest and kicked an officer.
The 38-year-old woman has been charged with assault, resist arrest and assault police. She will be released pending a future court date.