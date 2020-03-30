WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 38-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with assaulting a family member at home.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a family dispute in the city shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the woman assaulted a family member in the home.

Police say as the officers placed the woman under arrest, she became combative in an effort to resist arrest and kicked an officer.

The 38-year-old woman has been charged with assault, resist arrest and assault police. She will be released pending a future court date.