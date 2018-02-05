

CTV Windsor





An 18-year-old Chatham woman has been charged after a rollover on Highway 401.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the crash around 10:15 a.m. Sunday on the 401 near Victoria Road.

Police say investigation revealed an eastbound motor vehicle had lost control, rolled onto its side and came to rest in the south ditch.

There were no injuries reported.

As a result, the female driver, Ying Lui, 18, of Chatham, Ontario has been charged with careless driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.