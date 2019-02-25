

CTV Windsor





A 28-year-old Chatham woman is facing assault charges after police say she spat on an officer.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a family dispute at a residence in Chatham on Sunday night.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the woman punched a family member.

As the officer spoke with those in the home, police say the intoxicated woman threatened to punch him in the face.

As the woman was placed under arrest, she allegedly became combative and uncooperative.

Police say when she was being escorted out to the cruiser, she spat in the officer’s face.

The woman was transported to police headquarters and continued to be argumentative. Officers say as she was placed in a holding cell, she spat on another officer.

The 28-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with assault, uttering threats and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.