Chatham woman arrested twice in two hours

    A Chatham woman is being held pending a bail hearing after being arrested twice within two hours.

    Just after 8 a.m. on Jan 1, police responded to a disturbance call on Jeffrey Street and learned a verbal argument between a man and a woman led the woman to allegedly strike the man with a wooden board.

    After investigating, police found a peace bond and probation order that prohibited the woman from possessing any weapons.

    Shortly after 10:00 a.m., the woman was released with conditions, including not to be at the Jeffry Street address and communicating with the man.

    Upon release, police said the woman went directly back to the home and was arrested again around 10:15 a.m.

    She was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

