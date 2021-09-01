Advertisement
Chatham woman arrested for allegedly swinging hatchet and throwing garbage
Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021 10:47AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have arrested a woman who was allegedly swinging a hatchet and throwing garbage around downtown.
Officers responded to the disturbance call in the King Street area around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the woman was also knocking over garbage bins.
She was arrested and faces charges of having a dangerous weapon and mischief under $5,000.
She was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters were she was later released with a future court date of Sept. 28.