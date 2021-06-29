WINDSOR, ONT. -- A woman is facing charges after allegedly becoming “belligerent” and attempting to punch a police officer when asked to leave a property in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say around 2 p.m. Monday officers responded to a complaint of an unwanted person on Grand Avenue East.

When officers arrived, police encouraged the woman to leave the property. She then became “belligerent and attempted to punch the officer,” police say.

The woman was restrained but was still able to kick the officer in the leg.

Police say the officer did not require any medical treatment.

The 38-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with Assault a Peace Officer. She is required to appear in court in August.