Chatham woman arrested after allegedly threatening neighbour, throwing drink at police officer
Chatham-Kent police say a local woman is facing charges after a dispute with a neighbour.
Officers responded to Wedgewood Avenue in Chatham at 9:46 a.m. on Wednesday.
Through investigation, police say they learned the woman threatened to cause harm to her neighbour. As the woman was being arrested, she allegedly threw a beverage at the officer and attempted to flee. Police say the officer gained control of the woman and transported her to headquarters.
The 36-year-old Chatham woman was charged with uttering threats and assaulting a peace officer. She was held pending a bail hearing.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today that will impose a contract on 55,000 education workers ahead of a planned walkout.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
Fall mini-budget aims to help Canada compete with U.S. clean energy investments
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is to table her mid-year budget update in the House of Commons today focused heavily on driving investment to Canada's clean energy industries in response to new American tax incentives signed into law last summer.
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, Canadian researchers say
Getting the flu shot can significantly reduce the chances of having a stroke, according to a new Canadian study.
EXCLUSIVE | All 'Freedom Convoy' truckers, donors could be drawn into class-action lawsuit over protest disruption
Lawyer leading class-action lawsuit over Ottawa protest wants to add all Freedom Convoy truckers and donors as defendants to multimillion-dollar litigation
Global supply chain could see some improvements, but food inflation continuing to gouge Canadians
Russia’s decision to allow Ukraine to export grains once again has seen an improvement in wheat prices, but Canadians won’t likely see significant changes on their grocery bills until spring 2023.
Kitchener
-
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today that will impose a contract on 55,000 education workers ahead of a planned walkout.
-
Kitchener man arrested for weapons incident from October
A 31-year-old male from Kitchener has been arrested and charged in connection to an incident involving a knife.
-
Collision in Guelph leads to road closures
Ontario Provincial Police tweeted Thursday morning that Whitelaw Road in Guelph is closed between Wellington Road 124 and Niska Road.
London
-
Fatal crash near Ingersoll
Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened near Thames Centre. First responders were called to the scene on Putnam Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.
-
Crash causes traffic delays in west London
A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in west London Thursday morning. London fire and EMS could be seen on the scene as well as a tow truck.
-
Hundreds of bus cancellations and delays in London region
Hundreds of bus routes are delayed or cancelled Thursday morning due to the fog.
Barrie
-
Thick fog causes near-zero visibility across Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory stating visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.
-
Local boards confirm what schools will close Friday
Six local school boards confirm they will close in the event of a strike by CUPE members, including Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.
-
Barrie public school placed in hold and secure for police investigation
Police initiated a hold and secure at Cundles Heights Public School on Wednesday for a brief time.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 remains closed after serious crash Wednesday night
Highway 144 remains closed from Gogama to Timmins more than 12 hours after a serious crash in the Watershed area, MTO says.
-
Best friend of Sudbury murder-suicide victim speaks out
Friends of a Greater Sudbury family who were found dead last weekend are sharing fond memories of the family, even as they deal with feelings of shock and numbness.
-
Sudbury police charge man after stabbing
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after a fight escalated to a stabbing that sent a younger man to hospital overnight, Sudbury police say.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
CHEO postponing some surgeries, redeploying staff to deal with 'major surge' of patients
CHEO is cancelling some non-urgent surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments and redeploying clinicians to free up staff as it deals with a "major surge" in patients this fall.
-
Ryan Reynolds interested in buying Ottawa Senators: report
Ryan Reynolds is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators, People magazine is reporting.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today that will impose a contract on 55,000 education workers ahead of a planned walkout.
-
One person dead after overnight fire at seniors residence in Brampton
One person has died following an overnight fire at a seniors residence in Brampton, police confirm.
-
Toronto Pearson announces express security lines ahead of travel surge
Canada's busiest airport says it will offer passengers a way to bypass long security lineups as it looks ahead to a winter travel surge and tries to avoid a repeat of the travel chaos seen earlier this year.
Montreal
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Diesel is a potentially hazardous fuel, which can only be delivered to the community when the ice thaws. Spills can be catastrophic in communities which rely on hunting and fishing for food. Now, for the first time in the region, construction his underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it’s completed, it will replace diesel at the community’s primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
-
Quebec solidaire will swear mandatory oath to King -- and introduce a bill to make it optional
The party will table a new bill to make the oath optional. To introduce it, however, deputies must be present at the national assembly -- and to do that, they have to pledge allegiance to the Crown.
-
Quebec eyes new bill to make oath to King optional, but will it be enough to change the rules?
The Quebec government says it intends to soon table a bill to make swearing an oath to the King optional for MNAs in the national assembly, even though it remains unclear whether or not the province has the power to do that without amending the Canadian constitution.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. police seek other alleged victims as Catholic priest is charged with sex crimes
A retired Roman Catholic priest is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents on P.E.I. in the 1990s.
-
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
-
Racist, homophobic graffiti written on car in Bridgewater, N.S.
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating after racist and homophobic graffiti was written on a car earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government plans to stick to set election date of October 2023
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the Progressive Conservative government is not planning to call an early election.
-
Two councillors who endorsed Glen Murray ousted from mayor's inner circle
Winnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
Two adults are facing a slew of charges after multiple children were given cannabis gummies on Halloween night.
Calgary
-
City crews shift focus toward snow and ice on well-used roads and sidewalks
The City of Calgary says crews are still out working on clearing roads to help make commutes safer for drivers and pedestrians.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast cools off into more snow
Calgary will have gone 258 days without seeing temperatures this cold – also, it will be snowing.
-
Alberta slightly below national average in health-care spending
A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows Alberta will spend an estimated $38.7 billion on health care in 2022.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
-
More than 8,000 students absent from Edmonton Public Schools due to illness
The number of students absent from Edmonton Public Schools on Nov. 1 reached a level not seen since January.
-
Canada expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, but COVID-19 costs on the decline
Canada is expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, according to new estimates, but the steep increase in health spending caused by the pandemic seems to sliding back down — despite COVID-19 hospitalization rates exceeding those of 2021.
Vancouver
-
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Wednesday.
-
Whitecaps react to prison sentence for coach who sexually assaulted players
After former Vancouver Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda was sentenced to prison time, the team's CEO Axel Schuster issued a statement praising the four young players who told police what their coach had done to them.
-
Vancouver, Surrey open up cold-weather shelter spaces
Metro Vancouver's two largest cities have opened up extra shelter spaces as overnight temperatures are forecast to dip close to freezing in the coming days.