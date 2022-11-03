Chatham woman arrested after allegedly threatening neighbour, throwing drink at police officer

Chatham-Kent police say a local woman is facing charges after a dispute with a neighbour.

Officers responded to Wedgewood Avenue in Chatham at 9:46 a.m. on Wednesday.

Through investigation, police say they learned the woman threatened to cause harm to her neighbour. As the woman was being arrested, she allegedly threw a beverage at the officer and attempted to flee. Police say the officer gained control of the woman and transported her to headquarters.

The 36-year-old Chatham woman was charged with uttering threats and assaulting a peace officer. She was held pending a bail hearing.