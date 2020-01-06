CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- A 39-year-old Chatham woman is facing charges after police say she stole $200 worth of meat from a local grocery store.

Chatham-Kent police say the woman concealed meat in her grocery bags at the No Frills in Chatham on Dec. 18.

The woman allegedly left the store without making any attempt to pay for the meat.

Through investigation, police say they identified the woman responsible and she was arrested Sunday morning.

The woman has been charged with theft under $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000.

She was released pending a future court date of Jan. 21.