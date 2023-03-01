Chatham theft traced to Sarnia and Listowel, Ont.

A theft in Chatham has led investigators to Sarnia and Listowel.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a call for identity theft in Chatham-Kent.

The victim told police she had recently learned that someone made several online purchases using her credit cards and had attempted to use her identity to purchase new vehicles from Chatham-Kent, Sarnia and Listowel.

Police also learned the suspect, a woman accompanied by two men, was currently negotiating with a Chatham dealership to buy a new vehicle and was scheduled to return to complete the transaction.

At 9:00 a.m, on Tuesday, the woman returned to the dealership and was met by the police. The two men were located in a vehicle not far away — all three people were arrested.

A 39-year-old woman, a 54-year-old man and a 28-year-old man from the Toronto area were arrested and charged with identity theft and personation with intent to commit fraud.

The 28-year-old man was also charged with six counts of failing to comply with a release order.