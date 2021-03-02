WINDSOR, ONT. -- An 18-year-old Chatham teen is facing a drug-impaired driving charge after police say he crashed into a hydro pole.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Colborne Street in Chatham Monday night.

Police say the man lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a hydro pole, causing about $33,000 damage.

Through investigation, police learned the driver walked away from the scene to a nearby residence. Police located the man at his home and believed he was driving while under the influence of a drug.

He was arrested and transported to police headquarters where a Drug Recognition Expert conducted an evaluation. As a result, the DRE officer believed the man was impaired by a drug.

The man was charged with impaired driving. He was released pending a future court date of March 24, 2021.