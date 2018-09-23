

CTV Windsor





A Chatham senior is facing several charges stemming from an incident in May in which police say he threatened a neighbour.

A 67-year-old Chatham man was charged with uttering threats against a neighbour in his apartment building back in May.

He was placed on conditions including not to communicate with the neighbour.

Police say in August the man failed to attend one of his required court dates and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Saturday afternoon police say the man had communicated with the alleged victim in breach of his conditions. As a result, the man was located and placed under arrest.

He is facing charges of uttering threats, fail to attend court and breach of conditions.