A 65-year-old Chatham man has been charged with impaired driving after a traffic stop.

Chatham-Kent OPP stopped the man on Queen Street in Chatham on Sunday around 5:15 p.m.

Police say while speaking with the driver, the officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

David McQuiggan, 65, of Chatham, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood and driving while ability impaired.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 28 to answer to the charges.