Chatham, Sarnia high schools closed Wednesday as teachers walkout
WINDSOR, ONT -- High schools Chatham and Sarnia will be closed Wednesday as part of a one day walkout from secondary school teachers from 10 boards across the province.
The Lambton-Kent District School Board (LKDSB) is among the boards affected.
Talks between the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) and the province reportedly ended with a mediator saying the two sides were too far apart to continue.
No new talks are scheduled until the new year.
Elementary schools for LKDSB will remain open Wednesday.
Bus transportation is cancelled only for the schools affected.
Teachers have not had a contract since the end of August.
Wage caps, class sizes and mandatory online courses are among the sticking points for the union, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the main issue is compensation.
- With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone and The Canadian Press