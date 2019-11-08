

WINDSOR -- Two residents in Chatham are celebrating a lottery win.

Harold Want and Carol Bryden of Chatham won $100,000 with Instant $100,000 Bling.

It's the top prize in the scratch ticket lottery game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Charlie’s Variety on Keil Drive in Chatham.

OLG says the odds of winning are 1 in 3.84.