Chatham resident assaulted in home during robbery

Chatham-Kent police say a victim was attacked in his home during a robbery Sunday night, three men have been charged.

Officers responded to Delaware Avenue in Chatham around 10:53 p.m. for a “disturbance.”

Police say the victim was assaulted in his home, and an electronic device was taken.

The scene was analyzed for forensic evidence and officers were able to identify three suspects through video surveillance.

A 38-year-old Blenheim man turned himself in on Tuesday, while a 40-year-old man and 21-year-old man both turned themselves into police on Wednesday.

All three were charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.