Chatham represented at WNBA finals

    It was a big weekend for a Chatham basketball player taking to the court in the WNBA finals.

    Chatham's Bridget Carleton sunk a pair of clutch buckets from the free throw line to get her Minnesota lynx over the line and top the New York Liberty to force a deciding game 5 in the WNBA finals.

    "It's really cool. I mean, to be representing Canada kind of in these finals. I feel that news from Canada and games have been, you know, televised in Canada. So, a lot of people being able to watch was really cool. And, you know, there's only so many of us in the league. So just to be representing, you know, the group of us that are here, it's really special," said Carleton.

    The fairytale ending wasn't to be though, with the Liberty winning the title on Sunday.

