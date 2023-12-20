WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham police seek break and enter suspects

    Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify this person in relation to a break and enter investigation. (Source: Chatham-Kent police) Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify this person in relation to a break and enter investigation. (Source: Chatham-Kent police)

    Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify a person in relation toin a theft investigation.

    Between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said two people riding bikes entered a business property on Grand Avenue east.

    According to police, the people took several tools including power tools and welders.

    Surveillance footage showed one of the people, believed to be a man, wearing a dark coloured parka with fur on the hood, black shoes with red laces, a dark green hoodie and a dark coloured baseball hat.

    If you anyone has any information to assist this investigation, please contact Const. Steven White at 519-436-6600 or stevenwh@chatham-kent.ca. 

