Chatham police seek break and enter suspects

Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify a person in relation toin a theft investigation.

Between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said two people riding bikes entered a business property on Grand Avenue east.

According to police, the people took several tools including power tools and welders.

Surveillance footage showed one of the people, believed to be a man, wearing a dark coloured parka with fur on the hood, black shoes with red laces, a dark green hoodie and a dark coloured baseball hat.

If you anyone has any information to assist this investigation, please contact Const. Steven White at 519-436-6600 or stevenwh@chatham-kent.ca.