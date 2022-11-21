Chatham pair ignore order not to communicate
Two people are charged after police in Chatham were called to a domestic dispute on Sunday.
Around 11:45 p.m. officers were called to a home where police say they had grounds to believe a woman had assaulted a man.
According to police, the woman identified herself to officers using a fake name and that her and the man involved in the reported incident were under court conditions not to communicate.
A 27-year-old Chatham man has been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking and a 33-year-old Chatham woman was charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, obstructing police and assault.
The man and the woman were both transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.
