Chatham pair facing charges after found sleeping in hotel parking lot

Chatham-Kent police have charged two people after they were found sleeping in a parked vehicle in a hotel parking lot.

Police responded to the call on Grand Avenue East in Chatham on Thursday at 8:40 a.m.

Through investigation, police say they learned the woman was on several conditions including not to associate with the man, remain inside her residence between specified hours, not to possess weapons, controlled substances, and paraphernalia.

The man was also on numerous conditions including not to possess any weapons, controlled substances, or paraphernalia.

Police say they attempted to arrest the man, who became uncooperative and confrontational. After a struggle, police successfully took the man in custody.

Officers say upon a search incident to arrest the man was found possessing suspected cocaine and a box of ammunition. Both were transported to police headquarters.

The 38-year-old Chatham man was charged with possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, facilitating a breach, resisting arrest and three counts of failing to comply with a release order. He was released with conditions and a future court date of May 4.

The 35-year-old Chatham woman was charged with seven counts of failing to comply with a release order. She was released with conditions and a future court date of May 4.