A Chatham couple are celebrating after winning $100,000 in a December Encore draw.

Jessica and Stewart McDiarmid matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the Dec. 21 Lotto Max draw.

ENCORE is played in conjunction with most online lottery games for a dollar and there is a daily draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ann’s Tobacco Shop on Queen Street in Chatham.