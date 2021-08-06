WINDSOR, ONT. -- Damage is estimated at $200,000 after a house fire in Chatham on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke pouring from the windows of the home on Beth Crescent.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and contained the fire to the kitchen area.

However, high heat and smoke caused extensive damage to the rest of the home as well.

The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental and no injuries were reported.