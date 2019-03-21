

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations Unit will not be laying charges against an Ontario Provincial Police officer in Chatham following claims a driver was punched in the face.

In a news release on Thursday, SIU Director, Tony Loparco, says there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against a Chatham officer in relation to the serious injury of a 24-year-old woman during her arrest in March 2018.

According to Loparco’s report, a complainant called the SIU on March 12 to complain about an incident involving the OPP.

The complainant alleged on March 10 at 11:30 p.m., she dropped her phone onto the floor of her vehicle while driving on Park Avenue West in Chatham, causing her to swerve on the roadway.

An OPP officer immediately pulled over the vehicle.

The complainant claims the officer was aggressive and rude, and punched her in the face with an elbow as she reached across the driver to grab the complainant’s arm.

The attending officer claims the complainant was reluctant to give a breath sample without speaking to a lawyer so; the officer gave the driver a chance to call a lawyer. The officer then called for backup.

The OPP officer reports after nearly 20 minutes, the complainant refused to give a breath sample and tried to start her car. A struggle ensued between the officer and the driver.

The SIU report states other attending OPP officers pulled the complainant out of her vehicle and took her to the ground, reportedly causing her face to hit the roadway.

A friend of the complainant arrived on scene after the complainant was stopped and started video recording the arrest on her cell phone.

The complainant was taken to hospital in Chatham, but refused treatment.

The complainant was then subsequently charged with assaulting a peace officer and released from custody.

The complainant then travelled to Victoria Hospital in London where she was diagnosed with a broken nose and a concussion.

SIU investigators interviewed a number of witnesses, including the complainant, before coming to the conclusion no further charges were warranted.

The SIU is an arm’s length body which investigates reports involving police where death, serious injury or sexual assault has been alleged.