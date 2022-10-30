Chatham motorcyclist in serious condition following crash
A Chatham motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with a vehicle on King Street East, police say.
Chatham-Kent police say the 39-year-old was travelling eastbound on King Street near Prince Street in Saturday around 8:15 p.m. when it veered into the westbound lane colliding with a car.
Police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.
He was later transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital for further treatment. Police say he remains in serious condition.
The driver of the car was not injured.
The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.
