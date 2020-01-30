WINDSOR -- A 29-year-old Chatham man with a meat cleaver is charged with assault after an incident with a 60-year-old man.

Chatham-Kent police say the victim attended police headquarters Wednesday around 11 p.m. to report that he had just been assaulted at a residence in Chatham.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the victim was assaulted by a man, known to him, who was in possession of a meat cleaver.

The alleged victim, a 60-year-old Chatham man, went to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, aggravated assault and three counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.