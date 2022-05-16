Chatham man with machete faces assault charges

A 43-year-old Chatham man is facing assault charges after police say he was attempting to strike someone with a machete.

Police responded to a disturbance on Oxley Drive in Chatham shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers were told a man was attempting to strike the caller with a machete. A description of the man was provided. Police arrived shortly after receiving the call and located the man.

The Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with probation order. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.