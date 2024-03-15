Chatham man turns himself in following February assault

A Chatham man has been arrested after an assault on Dover Street.

The initial incident happened on Feb. 19 when police responded to a call where a woman was walking on Dover Street when she got into an argument with a man.

The man reportedly pushed the woman to the ground and ran from the scene with her personal property.

When police couldn’t find the man, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 40-year-old man turned himself into police on Thursday where he was arrested and released with conditions and a future court date.