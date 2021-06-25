CHATHAM, ONT. -- An arrest has been made after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted while sitting under a bridge on Keil Drive.

It was initially reported that through investigation, the teenager was sitting under the bridge, awaiting the arrival of a friend, when an unknown man stopped to talk to her.

According to police the man sat down, touched the girl’s thigh and grabbed her wrist in an attempt to pull her closer to him. The man fled as the girl’s friend arrived.

Chatham-Kent police say a 40-year-old man turned himself in at police headquarters in Chatham on Thursday and was charged with assault and sexual assault.

He was released pending a future court date of August 6, 2021.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and say there is no threat to public safety.