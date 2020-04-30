WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say one man is in hospital and another man is facing charges after an assault in Chatham.

Police say they received information Tuesday morning about an assault between two men known to each other at a home in Chatham.

A 41-year-old Chatham man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since been transferred to Windsor for further medical attention.

A 34-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was released pending a future court date of July 28.