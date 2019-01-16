

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car was involved in a head-on collision.

Police say it happened shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning on Pinehurst Lane in Harwich Township.

Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle facing westbound. Police believe it was struck by a vehicle heading the other direction.

A 57-year-old man remains at the Chatham hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses.