Chatham man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
File Photo
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 4:42PM EST
A Chatham man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car was involved in a head-on collision.
Police say it happened shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning on Pinehurst Lane in Harwich Township.
Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle facing westbound. Police believe it was struck by a vehicle heading the other direction.
A 57-year-old man remains at the Chatham hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses.