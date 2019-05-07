

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a 22-year-old man has been charged after a 44-year-old man was stabbed multiple times outside an apartment building.

Police say two men known to each other began arguing outside an apartment complex on Raleigh Street in Chatham Monday afternoon.

Officers say the incident escalated into a physical altercation resulting in one man being stabbed multiple times with a knife.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention. He was treated and released.

The 22-year-old man of no fixed address was located by police a short distance away and arrested.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with his probation order. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.