Chatham man returns to court for sentencing hearing following guilty plea

A Chatham man who pleaded guilty to the July 2022 killing of his girlfriend, Cynthia Sitzes, 44, will return to a Superior Court room in early December to learn his fate.

Stephen Thompson, 43, was charged on July 4, 2022 after a woman was found dead inside an apartment building on Bedford Street in Chatham.

Initially, Thompson pleaded not guilty to the original first-degree murder charge, then guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

“Mr. Thompson receives a life sentence,” said defence lawyer Ken Marley outside the court on Monday. “Which means that for the rest of his life, he will either be in jail or if he's ever allowed out by the parole board, it will be on conditions of supervision.”

Thomson was originally expected to be sentenced on Monday, but a decision on the matter was put over until Dec. 5, 2023, following victim impact statements read aloud by the victim’s mother and two younger sisters.

Marley said the issue at hand is determining when Thompson can apply for parole, noting he believed Thompson’s remorse and cooperation with police following the brutal murder should be taken into consideration.

“Mr. Thompson remains in custody at a local remand facility and following his sentencing, he'll be transferred to a Federal Penitentiary,” Marley said.

According to the agreed statement of facts, the victim and the accused were involved in an intimate relationship for approximately four months, with no history of police involvement, but there was unreported physical violence in the relationship.

On July 1, 2022, Thompson became upset over what he found on Sitzes’ cell phone and her attitude towards him. The statement read that Thompson began slapping Sitzes and then stabbed her repeatedly in the face and neck, continuing until she stopped moving.

It wasn’t until July 4, 2022 that Chatham-Kent police discovered Sitzes’ body after finding Thompson inside the victim’s vehicle before confessing. He told police Sitzes was in his apartment and that he killed her following a fight.

Police forced their way inside the apartment and found Sitzes lying face down on the living room floor with trauma to the head, naked from the waist down, with blood around her on the floor.

The residence showed signs of a disturbance with furniture knocked over and holes in the wall.

A post-mortem determined the immediate cause of death was “multiple sharp force injuries.”

Major autopsy findings determined there were 21 stab wounds that injured Sitzes’ face, head, neck and upper back and there were at least 16 incised wounds that injured the face, neck, both hands and right buttock.

Dental records were necessary to identify Sitzes due to the gruesome nature of her injuries and decomposition of her body.

The defence is seeking 13 years before Thompson is eligible for parole consideration, while the Crown is seeking 16.

Lawyers said this was a case of intimate partner violence. Marley said the guilty plea allows the victim’s family to avoid reliving the ordeal through trial.

“It is a serious problem in our community, in our society, there's no question about it. And notwithstanding all the efforts that many well intentioned people are trying to make, to curb it, it still happens. And in court, the only way the court can speak on the issue is by pronouncing a sentence that denounces the behaviour,” Marley said.

Speaking with CTV News, Sitzes’ mother, Diane Dionne said she and her family want justice and are not upset about the sentencing delay while parole ineligibility is determined.

“Justice for my daughter,” Dionne exclaimed. “I don't care if we wait another month or two… and I know we will have just justice because you know what? Jesus is the King. And he's in charge, and he's taking care of us and the enemy will not keep us down. We're just beginning the party here.”

Dionne explained, “We've been going through hell. You know? Because it takes time, we have to wait and wait and wait. But I have a lot of faith in the justice system. They did an amazing job. They were there to inform us, give us the information we needed. So awesome.”

During her victim impact statement, Dionne said her daughter brought so much joy and happiness into their lives, noting their lives have changed forever since she was taken away.

“She was a person that would give her shirt off her back. That's true. She did have a heart of gold. She had a huge heart,” she said.

Dionne along with other family members, said more needed to be done to address intimate partner violence and violence against women. “We need to fight for the woman, abused woman, we need to do more. We need to do better.”