Chatham man returns to court for sentencing hearing following guilty plea
A Chatham man who pleaded guilty to the July 2022 killing of his girlfriend, Cynthia Sitzes, 44, will return to a Superior Court room in early December to learn his fate.
Stephen Thompson, 43, was charged on July 4, 2022 after a woman was found dead inside an apartment building on Bedford Street in Chatham.
Initially, Thompson pleaded not guilty to the original first-degree murder charge, then guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.
“Mr. Thompson receives a life sentence,” said defence lawyer Ken Marley outside the court on Monday. “Which means that for the rest of his life, he will either be in jail or if he's ever allowed out by the parole board, it will be on conditions of supervision.”
Thomson was originally expected to be sentenced on Monday, but a decision on the matter was put over until Dec. 5, 2023, following victim impact statements read aloud by the victim’s mother and two younger sisters.
Marley said the issue at hand is determining when Thompson can apply for parole, noting he believed Thompson’s remorse and cooperation with police following the brutal murder should be taken into consideration.
“Mr. Thompson remains in custody at a local remand facility and following his sentencing, he'll be transferred to a Federal Penitentiary,” Marley said.
According to the agreed statement of facts, the victim and the accused were involved in an intimate relationship for approximately four months, with no history of police involvement, but there was unreported physical violence in the relationship.
On July 1, 2022, Thompson became upset over what he found on Sitzes’ cell phone and her attitude towards him. The statement read that Thompson began slapping Sitzes and then stabbed her repeatedly in the face and neck, continuing until she stopped moving.
It wasn’t until July 4, 2022 that Chatham-Kent police discovered Sitzes’ body after finding Thompson inside the victim’s vehicle before confessing. He told police Sitzes was in his apartment and that he killed her following a fight.
Police forced their way inside the apartment and found Sitzes lying face down on the living room floor with trauma to the head, naked from the waist down, with blood around her on the floor.
The residence showed signs of a disturbance with furniture knocked over and holes in the wall.
A post-mortem determined the immediate cause of death was “multiple sharp force injuries.”
Major autopsy findings determined there were 21 stab wounds that injured Sitzes’ face, head, neck and upper back and there were at least 16 incised wounds that injured the face, neck, both hands and right buttock.
Dental records were necessary to identify Sitzes due to the gruesome nature of her injuries and decomposition of her body.
The defence is seeking 13 years before Thompson is eligible for parole consideration, while the Crown is seeking 16.
Lawyers said this was a case of intimate partner violence. Marley said the guilty plea allows the victim’s family to avoid reliving the ordeal through trial.
“It is a serious problem in our community, in our society, there's no question about it. And notwithstanding all the efforts that many well intentioned people are trying to make, to curb it, it still happens. And in court, the only way the court can speak on the issue is by pronouncing a sentence that denounces the behaviour,” Marley said.
Speaking with CTV News, Sitzes’ mother, Diane Dionne said she and her family want justice and are not upset about the sentencing delay while parole ineligibility is determined.
“Justice for my daughter,” Dionne exclaimed. “I don't care if we wait another month or two… and I know we will have just justice because you know what? Jesus is the King. And he's in charge, and he's taking care of us and the enemy will not keep us down. We're just beginning the party here.”
Dionne explained, “We've been going through hell. You know? Because it takes time, we have to wait and wait and wait. But I have a lot of faith in the justice system. They did an amazing job. They were there to inform us, give us the information we needed. So awesome.”
During her victim impact statement, Dionne said her daughter brought so much joy and happiness into their lives, noting their lives have changed forever since she was taken away.
“She was a person that would give her shirt off her back. That's true. She did have a heart of gold. She had a huge heart,” she said.
Dionne along with other family members, said more needed to be done to address intimate partner violence and violence against women. “We need to fight for the woman, abused woman, we need to do more. We need to do better.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Former teacher who had relationship with Toronto high school student sentenced to house arrest
A former Toronto secondary school teacher who was found to have carried out a relationship with a female student, exchanging more than 2,000 pages worth of text messages with the girl, has dodged jail time, according to a sentencing decision released this month.
'Parasites': Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40s
A mother's love does have limits, it seems. At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house, a court clerk in Pavia told CNN Friday.
Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time
A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so 'obviously dangerous' that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
Miller to provinces: If you can't fix international student rackets then feds will
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Kitchener Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search for a U.S. army reservist accused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
-
Prowler reported in Meinzinger Park area
Waterloo regional police are looking for a man who’s allegedly been peering into windows in Kitchener’s Meinzinger Park neighbourhood.
-
Unifor healthcare workers reach deal with Grand River Hospital
The union representing nearly 1,400 healthcare workers at Grand River Hospital (GRH) says it has successfully negotiated raises for its members.
London
-
Suspect in jewellery store smash and grab identified
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to People’s Jewellers after somebody entered the store, smashed a display case and stole some jewellery.
-
World famous Halloween display inspiring other 'rib-tickling' antics
Since 2013, Melissa McKerlie has been turning her front lawn in Stratford, Ont. into a Halloween display for the ages.
-
Cat perishes in London residential house fire
Crews were called to the scene at 63 Wilson Ave. near Rogers Avenue around 11:45 a.m.
Barrie
-
Orillia OPP officer convicted of assaulting woman during arrest
An Orillia OPP officer has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm after choking and pinning a woman against cell bars during an arrest four years ago.
-
Firefighters, OPP aid in double dog rescue from New Tecumseth river
Thanks to fire crews and OPP in New Tecumseth, two dogs that were trapped in a stream have returned home safely.
-
Fire breaks out at Shelburne, Ont. home
Fire crews are battling a fire that broke out at a Shelburne, Ont. home.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'shocked' when $22,000 certified cheque bounces
An Ontario man said his jaw dropped when a bank teller would not accept the certified cheque he was given after selling his vehicle for $22,000.
-
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
-
Woman killed by partner in horrific Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., shootings identified: CP
Family of one of the four people killed in a violent intimate partner attack at two Sault Ste. Marie homes on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman killed at the first home as Angie Sweeney.
Ottawa
-
Chelsea, Que. resident facing $3,000 in fines for criticizing politicians, municipal officials
Officials with the municipality of Chelsea, Que. are fining and suing a member of the public for saying nasty things about staff and politicians.
-
Transformer fire at Ottawa Hospital General Campus
Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire in the hydro vault on the third floor of the Ottawa Hospital General Campus at 3:45 p.m. Friday. Ottawa fire says there are no patients on the floor.
-
Renfrew health teams survey Pembroke, Ont. homeless population
As the homeless population in Renfrew County hits record numbers, Renfrew County paramedics and the region's health unit are seeking out the homeless community to understand the depth of the situation on their own turf.
Toronto
-
Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time
A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so 'obviously dangerous' that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.
-
Former teacher who had relationship with Toronto high school student sentenced to house arrest
A former Toronto secondary school teacher who was found to have carried out a relationship with a female student, exchanging more than 2,000 pages worth of text messages with the girl, has dodged jail time, according to a sentencing decision released this month.
-
Ontario considering upload of Gardiner and DVP as part of new deal with Toronto, mayor's office says
Toronto’s mayor says the possibility of uploading the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway to the province is being considered as part of a new financial deal between the two governments.
Montreal
-
'I can't breathe:' Report says Quebec hockey player forced to mimic George Floyd
Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest says she was "deeply shocked" by a report that a young Black hockey player in the province was made to say, "I can't breathe," as a teammate knelt on his neck.
-
Quebec wants more say over how cities spend transit funds
Quebec's transport minister said she is prepared to make a second offer to cover the Greater Montreal region's transit deficit, but wants the province to have a bigger say in how transit agencies manage government funds.
-
Quebec Court of Appeal rejects challenge to allocation of family physicians
The Court of Appeal ruled that the allocation plan for family physicians and the method used by the Minister of Health were valid.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policy
East Coast premiers are welcoming Ottawa's retreat from its carbon pricing policy in Atlantic Canada.
-
Weekend weather flips Maritimes from warm to cold; snow possible next week
Big changes are coming for our weather in the Maritimes over the weekend.
-
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search for a U.S. army reservist accused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine.
Winnipeg
-
Season's first significant snowfall blankets southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba awoke to a wintry wonderland Friday, after a pair of systems brought the season’s first heaps of snow.
-
'This place is for everybody': Winnipeg's new indoor skatepark opens at Portage Place
A new, fully-inclusive indoor skatepark is now open in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Council unanimously axes call to rename former Bishop Grandin Boulevard
Despite a unanimous vote, there was still debate over the matter, with one city councillor responding to criticism of the idea saying he is not the "typical white guy."
Calgary
-
Innocent bystander injured in Calgary shooting: police
Calgary police say an innocent bystander was injured in a Friday shooting in the community of Pineridge.
-
'Know what your risks are': Calgary woman who survived two heart attacks spreads heart-health awareness
"What we don't know can hurt us." That's from a new poll from the Heart and Stroke Foundation, which shows many Canadians are in the dark when it comes to the signs, symptoms and risks surrounding heart disease and stroke.
-
Calgary sex worker accused of drugging then robbing client
A Calgary sex trade worker is facing charges after allegedly drugging and robbing a client, Alberta police said Friday.
Edmonton
-
Smith, Notley both upset Alberta natural gas users left out of Trudeau's carbon tax relief plan
It's not often Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley agree on policy, but both Alberta's premier and her opposition counterpart are criticizing Justin Trudeau's latest announcement.
-
Number of dog attacks in Edmonton rise 18% year-over-year
Dog attacks are on the rise in Edmonton, according to city statistics.
-
How to get to 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium
For those heading to Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday for the NHL's Heritage Classic, public transit is probably their most convenient option.
Vancouver
-
1 hospitalized after Tesla with 'N' decal crashes into Richmond restaurant
One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a Tesla crashed into the front of a Richmond, B.C., restaurant Friday.
-
104-year-old low temperature record broken in B.C.
Weather stations have been operational in Merritt, B.C., for 105 years, and for nearly all of that time, the record low temperature for Oct. 26 was the one set in the second year of record-keeping: -8.3 C in 1919.
-
Prince George RCMP officers won't face charges over 2020 arrest that led to man's hospitalization
More than three years after a man was seriously injured during an arrest in Prince George, the BC Prosecution Service says it will not approve charges against the officers involved.